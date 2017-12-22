× The Season of Giving: ‘Deputy Claus’ spreads joy throughout Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association (GCCSAAA) held its annual holiday event with Deputy Claus, which provided 500 toys and games to less fortunate children throughout the county.

The event was made possible with donations collected by students with CCISD through the Sheriff’s Office School Liaison Division, the Jr. ROTC of CCISD as well as a $3800 donation by members of the Krewe of Gambrinus to purchase needed toys.

Deputy Claus also provided hundreds of toys to Horseshoes from the Heart, St. Vincent’s House, Galveston County Children’s Advocacy Center and the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston.

The Sheriff’s Office gives special thanks to the volunteers of the GCCSAAA for their continued service to the community and to the Sheriff’s Office.