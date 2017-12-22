The Suffers to perform at benefit concert to help with Hurricane Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Suffer no more, or at least forget about all your worries for one night. The Suffers will be hitting the stage Friday night at the House of Blues and all the money will help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The show is being presented by Newport Folk Festival, an organization known for its music advocacy and for helping launch the careers of Bob Dylan and Nina Simone.

Ticket prices began at $45, and there will also be a silent auction featuring signed memorabilia and photography.

Lead singer Kam Franklin and company are ready to jam -- all for a great cause!