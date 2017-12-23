1 dead, 1 injured in tragic motorcycle accident in E. Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating a tragic motorcycle accident that left one dead and one seriously injured in east Houston Saturday morning.

Houston police were dispatched to a motorcycle accident around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Federal Road and Maxey Road.

Upon arrival, police found a motorcycle lying in a water-filled ditch.

According to police, the motorcyclist failed to maintain a single lane and struck a metal barrier, which caused him and the passenger to fall in the ditch.

The motorcyclist was transported to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said. Unfortunately, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HPD Dive Team were called to the scene to retrieve the passenger’s body and motorcycle from the water-filled ditch.

Houston police are investigating if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the accident.