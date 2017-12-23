× 2 confirmed dead after Liberty house fire

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas – Two people were fatally injured during a house fire near Liberty on Friday night, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire started around 10 p.m. at a house located on CR 1333 in the Moss Bluff area of Liberty County.

According to fire investigators, the fire was discovered by a neighbor who tried to get into the home, but realized the fire was too intense.

The Liberty Fire Department extinguished the fire and cleared the scene around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, fire investigators said.

According to fire investigators, Jack and Angela Smalley were inside of the home during the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jack Smalley was discovered in the living room and Angela Smalley was found in the kitchen, fire investigators said.

Fire investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and may have been the result of a sudden fire or explosion of the cooking stove.