Folks in Dickinson get the gift of sheetrock

DICKINSON, Texas - "I think sheetrock is about the best thing we could choose to give because if you don't have a house to put a toy in... I mean Santa is gonna come."

Those are the words of Leah Franks with Moms on Mission. The non-profit group along with Clear Lake Infiniti and Construction Concepts provided sheetrock to more than 20 homes on Saturday. Volunteers helped to distribute supplies and make Christmas a little brighter for families that simply just want to put their homes back together.

Clear Lake Infiniti general manager, Billy Frank, says, "They've been tearing things apart and basically everybody that's here has had to actually build their home by themselves, kind of hire their own contractors and they're doing it all by themselves so we're here and we're grateful that we're able to help out."

Sara Daniel with Moms on Mission adds, "Just being able to shine a light on the neighborhood even four months after , like letting people know that this is still going on."

Colleen Sparks with Moms on a Mission summed it up saying, "We love Dickinson. My kids go to Dickinson ISD. We want to see this beautiful community rebuilt. That's our goal. We're not going to stop you know with these 900 sheets. We're going to do more."