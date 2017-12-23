Gallery Furniture Christmas giveaways: Harvey families receive $10,000+ in furniture, toy and shoe drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a packed weekend of Christmas giveaways at Gallery Furniture and with Mattress Mack playing Santa, yet again, Houstonians are in for a treat.

From hundreds of bags filled with toys, 7,000 pairs of Van shoes and tens of thousands of dollars worth of furniture being given away, this year, Mattress Mack's generosity is making a world of difference to those who lost everything after Hurricane Harvey.

"I felt so helpless. You could just see all the debris just floating everywhere," Margo Ortiz said.

The images of Harvey's wrath still haunt Ortiz and her family, who've been living in a motel ever since their Dickinson home was flooded four months ago.

On Friday, the family of four had a chance to pick out up to $10,000 worth of new furniture, as they prepare to move back home. The Ortiz's were one of 30 families that are receiving help, as part of Gallery Furniture's annual Christmas giveaway.

"On the way up here, we were just like, we can't believe we're really doing this. This is a blessing. This is a miracle," Ortiz said.

"I'm not a hero. The heroes are the first responders-- the police, the firemen and medical personnel who risk their lives during Hurricane Harvey. And the heroes are the incredible people who had eight feet of water in their houses and still have this resilient, 'can-do' Texas spirit. Those are the heroes, not me. I'm just a facilitator of things like this toy drive," Jim McIngvale said.

Gallery Furniture will be accepting toy donations until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

The toy and shoe giveaway kicks off from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.