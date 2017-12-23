HFD Arson investigates SE Houston home fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A two-story home caught on fire in southeast Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters responded to a house fire call around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Elberta Street and Red Bud Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters made a fast attack and managed to get the fire under control.

According to fire investigators, there is extensive damage inside of the home, but there were no reported injuries.

HFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.