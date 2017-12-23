× Man uses brother’s name after shoplifting from Wal-Mart, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that used a fictitious name after allegedly shoplifting from a Wal-Mart.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Wal-Mart located at 3040 College Park Drive in Conroe, Texas on Dec. 21 in reference to a shoplifter.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect had attempted to conceal store merchandise in his pants. The suspect removed the items from his pants and placed the items back on the store shelf.

According to deputies, Wal-Mart employees did not want the suspect on their property and wanted a trespass warning issued.

During the investigation interview, the suspect told deputies his name was “Christopher Bell”, deputies said.

According to deputies, the suspect was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The suspect was released from jail after posting bond on Dec. 22, deputies said. After he was released, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was made aware the suspect had given a fake name.

According to deputies, the suspect’s real name is “Dewey Gomez Cantu”. Deputies learned Cantu had used his brother’s name and date of birth during the booking process.

If anyone knows the location of the suspect, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.