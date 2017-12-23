× Missing Spring teen believed to be in Houston with boyfriend, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old girl near Spring, Texas.

Stephanie De La Torres Sanchez, 17, was last seen at her home in Spring on Dec. 13.

The 17-year-old is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black and white exercise shirt, capri blue jeans with a white stripe and black and white running shoes.

According to deputies, the teenager is believed to be in Houston with an unknown boyfriend.

Anyone with information, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.