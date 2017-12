ATASCOCITA, Texas – The Atascocita Fire Department is investigating the cause of a large outdoor fire near Humble High School Sunday afternoon.

Atascocita firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire around 2:06 p.m. on the 2400 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to extinguished the field fire without any reported injuries.

According to Fire Chief Mike Mulligan, the cause of the fire is under investigation.