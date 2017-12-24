WHAAAT? Lil Jon could be the new CEO of Papa John’s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY -- Lil Jon for CEO of Papa Johns? Yes please!

That's right people! Next month, the founder of Papa John's will be stepping down as CEO, and who better to replace him than another "John?"

It all started with this tweet:

@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK — LILJON (@LilJon) December 22, 2017

Looks like Lil Jon had no interest in turning down the job!

The pizza chain itself responded in the best way possible!

Before you start thinking Papa John's would flake out on their word, someone tweeted this question:

Yes, Jason. Yes, we can. — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) December 23, 2017

Even if it's only for a day, Lil Jon as CEO could certainly spice up the pie!