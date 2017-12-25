× 2 dead, 1 detained in fatal car wreck near Highway 249, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal two-vehicle accident near Highway 249 on Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident around 12:21 p.m. in the 14900 block of FM 249 near Hollister Drive.

According to deputies, two people were pronounced dead at the scene and another is being detained.

Accident investigators will determine the cause of the fatal accident.

HC Vehicular Crimes Division working double fatality at the 14900 block of FM 249. Two occupants confirmed dead at scene & one person detained. Accident Investigators will give a soundbite from scene. Please avoid area at this time. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 25, 2017