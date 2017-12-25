× HPD: Driver found dead in fiery vehicle in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A driver was fatally injured after veering off into a bayou in southeast Houston Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Bay Area Boulevard and Feathercraft Lane around 11:20 p.m.

According to police, a woman drove her car along Bay Area Boulevard and saw smoke coming from the bayou. The woman immediately contacted 911, who contacted HFD.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a black Nissan down in the bayou fully engulfed in flames. Houston firefighters extinguished the fire, and then discovered a person in the driver’s seat.

According to police, the Nissan driver struck the concrete end of a wall, fell down into the bayou and landed upside down.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The HPD Medical Examiner will investigate the identity of the driver.

If anyone has information about this accident, please contact HPD Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-247-4072.