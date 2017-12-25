× HPD: Driver hits pedestrian, another vehicle in SW Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Houston on Christmas morning.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Westward Street.

According to police, a man was walking across Hillcroft Avenue and then was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle then veered off, and struck another vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said. Both drivers were not injured.

According to police, the driver at fault will be tested for alcohol and/or drug usage.