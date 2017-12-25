Introducing a gift for anyone: ‘Trumpy Bear’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - You've got to check out the infomercial for a gift that is, likely, not on anyone's list.

"The wind whispered through the forest. Introducing the original Trumpy Bear."

When you take a look at Trumpy Bear, does he remind you of anyone? It is definitely for real. "Just find the secret zipper and pull out the flag blanket. Then wrap yourself in the red white and blue for comfort and warmth."

A company specializing in seen-on-TV ads is handling the marketing for the woman who created Trumpy Bear, which is being billed as non-partisan. Actors are used in the infomercial. "I'm a former marine and I'm proud to have Trumpy bear ride by my side."

“This is a joke!” says one Facebook posting. “WTF???!!!" asks another.

The infomercial shows Trumpy Bear riding on the back of a golf cart and the golfer sure looks sincere as he speaks into the camera. "When I ride with Trumpy Bear, he makes my golf game great again. Thank you Trumpy Bear."

Instantly recognizable with its red tie and it's comb-able hair, one person can't help but post, "Does Trumpy have tiny paws?”

Or how about this one? “I'd rather buy $19.95 worth of liver. I hate liver.”

Some design changes are coming in the new year, but Trumpy still comes with a special certificate of authenticity.

Trumpy Bear is plush. Has no veto power. And can't be impeached!

