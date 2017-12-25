× Man shot, killed after family dispute in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was fatally shot after a family dispute in northeast Harris County Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Lauder Road.

According to deputies, two family members got into an altercation outside of the home. One of the men went into his vehicle, grabbed a gun and allegedly shot the other man.

The suspect allegedly accidentally shot one of the women in the leg, deputies said. Both the man and woman were transported to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

According to deputies, the man was later pronounced dead and the woman is in stable condition.

Harris County deputies are investigating the suspect and other woman involved in the altercation.