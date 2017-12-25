× Man struck by ‘celebratory’ stray bullet in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A man was struck by a “celebratory” stray bullet in a southwest Houston home on Christmas morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:10 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Reamer Street and S. Gessner Road.

According to police, as a family was gathering together to exchange gifts, a bullet came through the back door of the home, and struck a man’s back.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

According to police, there were fireworks going off when the bullet came through the home.

HPD is investigating where the bullet came from, but it is believed to be a shot fired to celebrate the holidays.