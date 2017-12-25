× Missouri baby found safe and unharmed in Brookshire

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – The Springfield Police Department has confirmed that 1-year-old Eli Bandurovskiy was found safe and unharmed on Christmas afternoon in Brookshire, Texas.

Eli Bandurovskiy and his father, Viktor, were located by police around 12:45 p.m. in Brookshire.

Eli Bandurovskiy was last seen on Dec. 22 with Viktor Bandurovskiy, 33, and believed to be headed towards Houston from Springfield, Missouri.

According to police, Viktor Bandurovskiy threatened to harm the 1-year-old child.

The 33-year-old suspect was arrested for parental kidnapping.