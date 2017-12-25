Pancho Claus strikes again for the 26th year in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the 26th year in a row, members of the Latin Fantasy Lowrider Car Club spent several hours on Christmas day delivering presents and goodie bags to low-income families across the Greater Houston area.

"Some of the people that live here don't really have the money," Jovita Alaniz said.

"What happened with Harvey and all of that, many of us are having a hard time getting the kids the toys that they want, so this is so helpful for us," Wendy Calderon said.

Families in each neighborhood were summoned to pick up their gifts by the sound of blaring car horns.

Lead by Precinct 3 Constables, 25 volunteers and more than 3,500 toys to giveaway, each stop lasted less than 10 minutes. It's just enough time to make each and every kid receiving another present from Santa-- smile.