'Suspicious' vehicle led a police chase, deputy opens fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A reported “suspicious” vehicle at a Home Depot led into a police chase in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Harris County deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at a Home Depot located near US Highway 59 and North Sam Houston Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver led deputies on a chase to the Hardy Toll Road, deputies said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved off the road into a grassy area.

A deputy gave verbal commands for both occupants to not move, but they refused to comply, deputies said.

According to deputies, the passenger leaned over and assumed as if he was reaching for an item. The deputy discharged her gun once at the vehicle, and hit the windshield.

No one was struck by the fire arm, deputies said. Both suspects exited the vehicle and were taken into custody.