Texans blown out on Christmas

HOUSTON – The Texans dropped to 4-11 on the season after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-6.

DeAndre Hopkins was the lone bright spot yet again as he had four catches for 65 yards and a spectacular touchdown catch. Alfred Blue added 108 yards on the ground.

The Steelers improved to 12-3 on the year as Ben Roethlisberger passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns while tailback Leveon Bell added 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans will finish out the season against the Indianapolis Colts.