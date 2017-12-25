Tips for returning those holiday gifts that just don’t measure up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Now that Santa's done his thing and heads back up north, it's the moment of reckoning. Did he get it right???

Don't get your Christmas stockings in a bunch. Even Santa makes mistakes. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of holiday shoppers returned at least one item last season. As it turns out, there`s a naughty and a nice list for stores, in terms of how they handle returns.

According to Consumer Reports, JC Penney and Kohls are pretty nice. Nordstrom takes returns on a case-by-case basis. There's no time limit, no receipt necessary, and for most items, you don't even need the original tag.

Electronics stores like Best Buy and Apple are on the other list. Typically, you need proof of purchase and about a two week window. No matter where it came from, if you wanna return it, don't open the box. There could be a restocking fee taken out of the refund.

Of course, there`s any number of reasons for making returns. Regardless, try not to remove any tags, hold on to gift receipts and bring your ID with you. Some stores scan your license to prevent fraud.

So, Merry Christmas! And many happy returns!

