× 2 dead, 2 injured in fatal car crash in W. Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal car crash in west Houston that left two people dead on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Sam Houston Parkway.

According to police, the driver of a blue Oldsmobile sedan ran a red light and was struck by a gray Nissan Titan pickup truck.

A rear seat passenger in the Oldsmobile was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The front seat passenger in the Oldsmobile was transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the Oldsmobile and another rear seat passenger were transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. Their conditions were not known.

The driver of the Nissan was not harmed.