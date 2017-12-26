Amazing Raw Video: Man survives, transported to hospital after car crashes into ditch in Spring Branch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Firefighters had to extricate a man trapped inside a vehicle after his car crashed into a ditch in the Spring Branch area early Tuesday.

According to Houston police, the man was driving westbound on Spring Branch Drive when he lost control at Laverne Street and crashed.

He had to be extricated by the Houston Fire Department and was transported to the hospital. Firefighters had to cut the roof off the vehicle before pulling the man to safety. Authorities said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.