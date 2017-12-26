Doctors save baby after pregnant teen is fatally shot

TUCSON, AZ—Hours before Christmas the Tucson Police and Tucson Fire crews responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. and found 19-year-old Jasmine Vega suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tucson Police investigators say it appears Vega was asleep inside her home and was shot at several times by someone outside.

Other people inside the house were woken up by Vega’s screams.

“Just sad for the young lady that I didn’t know, but to know she lived down the street from me, it’s just sad,” neighbor, Luis Longoria said.

Vega was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. However, doctors were able to a save her baby.

“Thinking about Christmas, gifts, spending it with loved ones. To find out it can be taken away in your sleep, wow, I’m at a loss for words,” said Longoria.

Tucson Police say there are currently no suspects in custody and are unsure if Vega was targeted.

Neighbors say they are shocked and frightened.

“Just hold your kids tight and love them cause you never when’s going to be their day,” Luis Longoria said. “When it happens down the street, you just wonder, how dangerous is my city I live in.”