× Dozens displaced after fire sweeps through South Houston apartment complex

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas — Dozens of residents were displaced just a day after celebrating Christmas after a fire swept through part of a South Houston apartment complex.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Ashton Place Apartments in the 100 block of Allen Genoa Rd.

According to the Houston Fire Department, between 25 and 30 units were destroyed, but no injuries or deaths were reported.

The American Red Cross was on hand to help the displaced families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.