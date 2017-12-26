× Get hooked: December 26th is National Candy Cane Day

HOUSTON—Christmas may be over, but the need to rid your house of the abundance of candy canes has just begun.

Thankfully there is a full day dedicated to eating those striped treats.

That’s right! December 26th is officially “National Candy Cane Day.”

According to the National Confectioner’s Association, candy canes became part of Christmas centuries ago when the choir-master at Germany’s Cologne Cathedral would use them to keep the child singers quiet during lengthy church services.

Each year about 1.76 billion candy canes are made and 90 percent of candy canes are sold between Thanksgiving and Christmas.