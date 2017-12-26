× HPD investigating after man, woman shot in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man and woman in downtown Houston Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call around 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of Fannin Street.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses, the shooting was a result of a physical altercation.

Both the man and woman were transported to Ben Taub General Hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the HPD Major Assaults Squad at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.