HPD: Woman dead, man injured in shooting at southwest Houston game room

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured Christmas night.

The incident happened in the 13500 block of Dunlap near Hillcroft Avenue around 11 p.m.

According to police, witnesses saw a woman lying in the street on Dunlap, and two men standing beside her. Both men fled the scene in a black Nissan, and witnesses realized the woman had been shot.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the woman was pronounced dead.

Officers then followed a blood trail, which led them to a game room, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

“He was either the owner or the security guard, I’m not sure right now. He’s been transported to the hospital in critical condition,” HPD investigator Larry Crowson said.

A later update listed the man in stable condition.

Police are checking surveillance footage from the game room to see if the crime was captured on video.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.