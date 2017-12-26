× Part- time Editor

HOUSTON — KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Part-time Editor to work in our Houston location.

The Part-time Editor will be able to creatively take assigned work from concept to completion.

Primary Responsibilities

Assist with content gathering and story development

Create, compile and edit multiple daily newscast packages

Work with and support producers and designers to visually enhance information

Demonstrate sense of urgency with breaking news

Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required

2+ years non-linear editing experience

Final Cut Pro X experience required

Knowledge of Photoshop, After Effects, Pro Tools a plus

Strong creative writing skills

Strong organizational skills

Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work flexible schedule – nights, weekends, holidays

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approximately 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 32% interest in CareerBuilder, LLC and a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

KIAH is an equal opportunity employer.