Take a trip down memory lane: Most memorable viral videos of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- 2017 was a busy year. From a new President, to Beyoncé having twins, to sexual harassment allegations, we had some pretty big headlines, but there were some lighter moments and trends we just couldn't stop talking about.

2017 was the year to fidget. Fidget spinners became the must-have gadget for kids, adults, and even astronauts. Before most of us could figure out what it was they were everywhere. Of course, with a new gadget came new consumer warnings. Some of them posed as choking hazards others reportedly caught on fire. Talk about a hot new toy literally getting too hot!

One little girl showed the power of impeccable timing when she busted in on her father during a live interview with BBC. Professor Robert Kelly was discussing the impeachment of then-South Korean President Park Geun-Hye, when his 4-year-old daughter, Marion, happily danced her way in, followed by her younger brother. Kelly tried his best to continue, but the damage was done, his kids and his wife trying to save the day stole the show. Naturally the interview and the family went viral, and soon Marion was the one being interviewed.

If 2017 had a mascot, it may have been a baby hippo named Fiona. She was born 6 weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo and quickly captured the hearts of millions. Destined for viral stardom, she had viewers all over gobbling up new videos from the zoo weekly. We were along for the ride watching Fiona’s adorable antics, which included her wobbly first steps, bonding time, playtime, nap time, and a variety of other things. It's Fiona’s world, and we're just living in it. She even managed to remain the center of attention during a couple's engagement at the zoo, pulling off a successful photobomb, as only Fiona could.

Finally, there was one event that seemed to catch everyone's attention, if only for a moment. The solar eclipse. For a couple of weeks in August, the celestial event basically eclipsed all other news. It had been 99 years since a total eclipse made its way across the U.S., unobstructed. People from all walks of life made plans, some traveling great distances, to take in the moment. Some took the proper precautions, and others, not so much. Once it was over, we were left with some truly staggering images of the power of nature.

It seems like every year is dubbed "a year like no other," but 2017 was truly a wild year, so thanks for the memories 2017, and cheers to another year of viral stories and trends in 2018.