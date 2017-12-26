× Woman charged in DWI crash that killed pedestrian on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a woman who fatally struck a pedestrian on Christmas Eve.

Maria Hernandez-Rosales, 55, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to Houston police, a man was crossing the road, not in a crosswalk, in the 9800 block of Mesa Drive around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a red Nissan Rogue, driven by Hernandez-Rosales.

The 59-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The release of his identity is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators determined that Hernandez-Rosales had been drinking and moved forward with charges.