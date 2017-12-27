× 2 charged with arson after fire destroys elderly woman’s northeast Houston home

HOUSTON — Two men were arrested Wednesday, charged with arson, in connection to a fire that burned down an elderly woman’s northeast Houston home.

Crews with the Houston Fire Department were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. to a home on Burress at Madie streets.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the one-story, wood frame structure and made a fast attack, bringing the fire under control.

No one was home at the time and no firefighters were injured.

According to HFD, the homeowner is an elderly woman who was taken to a care facility a few months ago because she could no longer cope on her own.

Neighbors said family members would stay at the home for short periods of time to watch it, but stopped several days ago. After that, neighbors saw a couple of young men moving property out of the home.

Investigators confirm they’ve arrested two men in connection to the fire, ruling it an arson. The identities of the suspects have not been released.

Specific details will be released at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.