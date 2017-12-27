× Bay City ISD teacher charged after allegedly caught in back seat of car with 13-year-old boy

BAY CITY, Texas — A Bay City ISD teacher has been arrested after a father allegedly caught her in the back seat of a vehicle with his 13-year-old son.

Rachel Gonzalez, 44, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student.

On Dec. 15, detectives responded to Bay City High School to meet with Bay City ISD Police. Upon arrival, detectives were advised of an incident that happened with Gonzalez and the boy a day earlier.

The boy’s father allegedly caught Gonzalez with his son in a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 5200 block of Oak Manor Blvd. The father then notified authorities.

At the request of the district attorney, Bay City ISD PD turned the case over to Bay City PD detectives for investigation. During the investigation, detectives got a search warrant to seize and access the phone belonging to the victim. At that time, they were able to locate evidence indicating there was an improper relationship between the two and a warrant was issued for the teacher’s arrest.

Gonzalez was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Friday and transported to the Matagorda County Jail.