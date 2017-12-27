HOUSTON - Craig Hlavaty visited Discovery Green to ask locals what they were looking forward to in 2018 and what they wanted to achieve over the next 12 months.
Between the Lines: Craig says hello to 2018
-
Between the Lines: Craig shows off new member of the family
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits giant gingerbread house at Hilton Americas
-
Between the Lines: Craig plays flag football for charity
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits Space Center Houston
-
Between the lines: Craig visits the Museum of Cruelty at the Texas Renaissance Festival
-
-
Between the Lines: Craig goes to the Texas Renaissance Festival
-
Between the Lines: Craig hangs out at first Texans home game of 2017
-
Golden Globes 2018: Here are your favorites to win
-
Trump wanted to hurt the Obamacare markets. The CBO says he’s a success.
-
Craig visits Discovery Green for the holidays
-
-
Trump kills key Obamacare subsidies: What it means
-
2017 World Series trophy visits NewsFix
-
Dow rockets to 24,000, building on incredible post-election surge