Claire’s pulls kid’s makeup products after testing positive for asbestos

Claire’s has recently opted to pull 17 makeup products for kids after they were reportedly found to contain asbestos.

Last week, WJAR in Rhode Island reported that Kristi Warner, who works for a law firm, sent her 6-year-old daughter’s makeup set they purchased from Clarie’s to a lab for testing after becoming concerned of it’s ingredients.

The results came back positive for tremolite asbestos. Exposure to asbestos material is linked to cancer, specifically mesothelioma, which is almost always fatal.

“I physically sank,” Warner told WJAR. “I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home.”

Warner and her boss at the law firm went on to purchase makeup products from 9 different states. The lab, Scientific Analytical Institute, found asbestos in all products according to the WJAR report.

On Dec. 23 Claire’s issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

“At Claire’s the safety of our customers is of paramount importance, and we are passionate about the safety and integrity of our products. We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.

As a result of today’s inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

While Claire’s is pulling the product, there’s another twist to the story.

Good Housekeeping reports that Scientific Analytical Institute was the same lab that claimed to have found asbestos in Justice makeup earlier in the year. Justice, another retailer for kids and tweens, claimed their own indepedent lab test showed now signs on asbestos contamination and accused Scientific Analytical Institute for reporting inaccurate results.

You can find a list of the Claire’s products affected here.

Claire’s has locations in several malls and shopping centers in DFW.