Man accused of stabbing sister in buttocks with a fork during Christmas Day argument

RED LION — (WPMT)Monday was a Christmas to remember at one Red Lion home, as a 25-year-old Spring Garden Township man wound up in York County Prison for allegedly stabbing his sister in the buttocks with a fork during an argument.

Joshua Frederick Webber, of the 600 block of Wheatlyn Drive, was arrested Monday at 3:30 p.m. after the altercation at his mother’s home on the 200 block of East Broadway in Red Lion, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He is charged with simple assault and harassment, according to court documents.

According to police, Webber allegedly pushed his sister to the ground and kicked her, forcing her to run upstairs. When she returned downstairs and threatened to call police, Webber allegedly picked up a meat fork and chased her back upstairs, police say. He then allegedly stabbed her with the fork, causing two small puncture wounds to her left buttocks.

Webber was arraigned on Monday and remains in York County Prison after he was unable to post $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 8, according to court documents.