Missing Fort Bend mother and toddler found unharmed, police say

HOUSTON— A search has ended for a mother and toddler who went missing from the Fort Bend County area Saturday.

Original reports from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help with finding the 41-year-old mother, Hillina Belay and her 2-year-old daughter, Hannah Belay who went missing around noon.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the mother and daughter have now been found and appear to be safe.

No further information has been given at this time.