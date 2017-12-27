Need to return Christmas gifts to the store? You might think twice– apparently, it’s bad for the environment!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Christmas has come and gone, but the real holiday shopping is just beginning. The National Retail Federation estimates about two-thirds of gifts will be returned this year.

Each year, Americans return about $380 billion worth of merchandise-- $90 billion of which happens during the holidays.

According to Optoro, a firm that helps retailers manage returns, only half of returned goods actually make their way back to the shelves. Apparently, those holiday gifts being returned, often end up in our landfills.

The others are usually damaged or their boxes are open, so they end up being resold to secondary retailers or tossed in the trash.

Who knew that bringing unwanted gifts back to the store was so bad for the environment?