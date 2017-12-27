× Twitter calls out Los Angeles Times for ‘lack of diversity’ on recent cover

LOS ANGELES, CA — Award season is around the corner. Like every year, well-known magazines dress their front covers with, well known actors in Hollywood.

For example: a Los Angeles Times cover, features actresses who are calling “for a change in the way many stories are told.”

But, look a little closer … see anything wrong?

Well, a lot of people in the Twitter-verse did. They’ve called out the magazine for it’s lack of diversity and how there are all white actresses but no other races.

https://twitter.com/rebel19/status/944244402523910144 https://twitter.com/SPBPHD/status/943967447727640576 That same red head he’s tweeting about is actress Jessica Chastain.

She also happens to be the only one from the cover to tweet her concern about the controversy. She actually agreed with the criticism

Its a sad look that there's no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner https://t.co/tzoijwy88q — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 24, 2017

That didn’t stop others from pointing out that Jessica still posed for the picture despite her Twitter speech.

We have a feeling it won’t be the end of this cover controversy, at least on Twitter!