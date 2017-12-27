× WATCH: Little boy’s priceless reaction after getting Deshaun Watson jersey on Christmas goes viral

HOUSTON— Christmas is a time of giving and every year children from all over the world wait patiently to see what Santa left them under the Christmas tree.

Well, the anticipation is finally over for one boy who was captured on video opening his gift.

God mom, Ashley McCluney shared the moment on her Twitter page saying, “My # GodSon is having a great Christmas! # DW4 RT @ Clemsongirl7: Someone is a little excited that they got a @ deshaunwatson jersey from Santa!! @ HoustonTexans @ OfficialNFLShop @ SportsCenter @ espn @ TexansFanClub @ ClemsonFB

“A Watson shirt!!! A Watson shirt!!!” The boy screams as he runs around in a circle.

The now viral video has been viewed over 9,000 times and has been shared on the Today Show and USA Today Sports.