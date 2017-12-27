× PD: Woman goes berserk at River Oaks mansion of prominent Houston attorney, damages $300K in artwork

HOUSTON — A woman is accused of completely losing her cool at the mansion of a well-known Houston attorney, and destroying hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of art work.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, is charged with criminal mischief for damaging the personal property of trial lawyer Anthony “Tony” Buzbee.

The details of what happened on the night before Christmas Eve are unknown, but a police affidavit specifies that, at some point, Layman tore very expensive paintings off the walls of Buzbee’s River Oaks home and poured liquid on them, in addition to throwing equally valuable sculptures across the room.

The destroyed artwork had a combined value of $300,000.

Layman was arrested Saturday and charged. She has since been released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Buzbee is a heavy-hitter who is no stranger to the limelight. He is well known for his lavish parties, as much as he is known for his high-profile court battles.

He successfully defended former Texas Gov. Rick Perry in an abuse of power case and –for the party highlights– just hosted a holiday extravaganza this year for his family and friends with special celebrity guest Snoop Dogg.

Buzbee also has ties to the current president, once hosting a fundraiser for Donald Trump in 2016.

Buzbee’s social media pages display his “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” excursions.