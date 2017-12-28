× Bad haircut leads to barber being arrested for ‘for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed’

We’ve all gotten bad haircuts before, but have you ever gotten one that resulted in police charges? A customer in Wisconsin accused his barber of shaving a bald patch on his head … On purpose!

It all started when the customer went to get a haircut and says he asked for his hair to be cut with a number two clipper and scissors to be used to trim the top.

During the haircut, the man says the barber began twisting his ear, accusing him of fidgeting. The customer says that’s when the barber “snipped” his ear with scissors and cut a bald pathway down the middle of his head.

The barber was arrested for mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed. He claims it was all an accident.