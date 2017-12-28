Caught on Camera: Houston fireworks stand robbed by 3 gunmen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - 'Twas the night before Christmas......and a southeast Houston fireworks stand got robbed by three grinches!

"That door flew open, and that guy was like this, 'Get down! Get down!'" an employee at the fireworks stand, Doug, recalled.

Three suspects dressed in hoodies showed up in a white Ford Explorer and proceeded to rob the joint, and the entire crime was caught on surveillance camera!

"A girl that works in that corner-- or sits over in that corner, she screamed, 'They got guns!' and she started going down," Doug described.

He says the bandits stole both cash and fireworks.

"At that time, the only thing you're thinking about is if you're gonna live or die," Doug said.

The fireworks stand is located at Ray's Feed Store on Cullen near Beltway 8.

It's a popular one-stop shop where many farmers and ranchers get their supplies.

Now, the owner is offering a $6,000 reward for info leading to the arrest of the three crooks.

"I just want them to know that I'm gonna do everything-- and I'll spend anything that I have to-- I'm gonna get 'em," Les Ray, the owner of Ray's Feed Store, vowed. "We're gonna get 'em, one way or the other."

Doug says the ordeal has left him totally shaken.

"It's changed my life forever," he shared. "My life will never be the same."