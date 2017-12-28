Dad, son among arrested after victims lured to Harris County home, tied up and robbed at gunpoint

4 suspects arrested; 1 still at large after Harris County robbery scheme

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies have arrested four men accused of tying up victims and demanding money from them at gunpoint.

Deputies with Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office were dispatched to the 14600 block of Timber Cliff Lane on Dec. 22 to execute arrest warrants on Luis Carvajal Jr., 19, and Lenny Vega, 34.

Suspects Luis Carvajal Sr., 52, and Marques Branch, 20, were detained due to various illegal narcotics, marijuana and firearms being discovered.

According to deputies, the four suspects allegedly invited victims to their residence, tied them up at gun point and demanded money.

The Carvajals, Vega and Branch were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and firearms.

According to deputies, the fifth suspect Terrance Flax, 20, is wanted for aggravated assault.

