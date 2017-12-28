× Double transplant mom gives birth to miracle baby on Christmas

A woman who received a kidney and liver transplant has another reason to celebrate – the birth of the child she was told she could never have. It was a moment Krystin Friend thought she might never experience.

The 31 year old, who suffers from autoimmune hepatitis, has had two liver transplants and a kidney transplant and wasn’t sure if she’d ever be able to have a baby.

Krystin says “as I got older I kept being told I wouldn’t be able to have a child or if I did I’d have complications. I just held strong to my faith and believe God for the better, that’s what I did.”

And on Christmas day, at Prentice Women’s Hospital at Northwestern, baby Autumn made her arrival. A month early, she weighs 4 lbs. 13 ounces.

Krystin and Autumn give hope to other female transplant recipients that this is possible.

Dr. Daniel Ganger, a Northwestern heptologist says “The goal is to bring our patients back to normal life so in the case of young women who want to have children that should be a goal.”

The success rate for a live birth is better than you might think: 65 to 75 percent for liver transplant patients.

Krystin is also thankful for organ donation, the gift of life

“I would say thank you for them and their families for not being selfish and looking at the bigger picture of helping another family and for other families to be able to have their visions and dreams come true” she says.