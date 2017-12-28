Husband in custody after wife found strangled, police suspended for blowing off 911 call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn(WPIX) — A man is being questioned in the death of his wife, who was strangled and pushed down a flight of stairs in Brooklyn, officials said Thursday.

Tonie Wells, 22, was found dead inside her Crown Heights home Wednesday after her toddler’s constant crying and screaming led a neighbor to call 911, authorities said.

She had trauma to her body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The medical examiner will determine Wells’ cause of death.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 News that Wells was apparently strangled and thrown down the stairs.

Sources told PIX11 news that Wells and her husband had a history of domestic violence and that police were called to the home at least once before.

On Thursday, police said Wells’ husband was a person of interest, and was in custody and being questioned.

According to the New York Post, two NYPD cops were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly blowing off a 911 call to check on a Brooklyn woman.

The officers had been assigned to touch base with Tonie Wells, 22, whose sister called police, relaying that the young mom was “scared” of her husband, sources said.

Dispatched officers drove to Wells’ home in Crown Heights, but never got out of their car to actually check on her welfare, law enforcement sources said.

The New York Post reported that the young woman was pregnant at the time of the murder but New York Daily News reported that the cousin of the victim informed them that Wells was recently pregnant, but suffered a miscarriage. The cousin said that Wells was eight months pregnant when she lost her baby last month after a domestic quarrel.