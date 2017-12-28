Man arrested in connection to deadly Times Square bar shooting: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan(WPIX) — An arrest has been made in the Times Square bar shooting that killed a father of three last week, police said.

Police have arrested Christopher Rivas, 30, in connection to the Times Square bar shooting

Christopher Rivas, 30, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges for the death of Perseus Salichs, 33.

Police said Salichs was attending a holiday party at Tonic Bar on Seventh Avenue between West 48th and West 49th streets on Dec. 19, when a dispute ended with Salichs being fatally shot outside the bar. It is believed that the father of three may have known Rivas.

Rivas is charged with murder, criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of marijuana.