Man arrested in connection to deadly Times Square bar shooting: police

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan(WPIX) — An arrest has been made in the Times Square bar shooting that killed a father of three last week, police said.

Christopher Rivas, 30, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges for the death of Perseus Salichs, 33.

Police said Salichs was attending a holiday party at Tonic Bar on Seventh Avenue between West 48th and West 49th streets on Dec. 19, when a dispute ended with Salichs being fatally shot outside the bar. It is believed that the father of three may have known Rivas.

Rivas is charged with murder, criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of marijuana.