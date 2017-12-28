× Man hospitalized after home invasion in Gulfgate area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man was shot during a home invasion early Thursday in the Gulfgate area.

Investigators responded around midnight to a residence on Telephone Road near Hasbrook Street.

The victim and woman were confronted by three masked men with weapons while the woman left the residence. Police said the suspected invaders forced their way into the home, shooting the victim in the process.

The group stole cash and other items, officers said.

When officers arrived, they found the injured victim.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.