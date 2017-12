Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mariah Carey will appear on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest this New Year's Eve, and is hoping to avoid the technical problems that plagued last year's performance.

A malfunction during the singer's appearance in the 2016-2017 special left her dancing onstage without singing a note. Clips of the snafu quickly went viral.

Sources tell Variety that Carey's performance will be similar to what is in her Las Vegas shows, a big production with a full band and backup dancers.